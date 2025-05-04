Reasons to be Cheerful: Max’s phenomenal legacy by Vicky Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I recently had the enormous privilege of conducting the funeral of a wonderful young man. I knew Maxim (Max) Smith when he was a little boy, as he attended the same primary school as my daughter.

Bright, kind, talented and funny, Max was studying Aerospace Engineering at Bristol University. He had so much to look forward to. Within a frighteningly short week, which began with him feeling a bit unwell, an inoperable and highly aggressive brain tumour stole his life. He was just eighteen.

This all sounds horribly incongruous and at odds with this column’s title. But oh my goodness! I am unapologetically glad that fabulous young people like Max walk among us.

Max, you see, was an organ donor.

Max Smith

The law on organ donation has changed. With a few exceptions, and if you are over the age of 18, you are now automatically a donor unless you choose to opt out. But by registering your organ donation decision, your loved ones will be aware of your intentions, should the very worst happen. Even then, organ donation will only go ahead with the support of your family, and clinicians will never proceed if your family or loved ones object.

For Max’s family there was a sliver of comfort at the most unimaginably terrible time: their incredible boy saved four lives through organ transplantation. In another country, his heart beats inside the chest of a young girl who, like Max, was a rare blood group. Her family had all but given up hope. His kidneys and liver were also successfully received by people whose lives had previously hung in the balance. Through research carried out on the rest of his organs Max may well save hundreds more lives – thousands even. It is a phenomenal legacy. But then he was a phenomenal guy.

Most people do not die in circumstances that make organ donation possible. Only around 1 in 100 people who die in the UK are likely to be viable as donors, as generally they will need to have died in a hospital intensive care unit or emergency department. Only then can the essentially swift and medically sterile conditions be met. Which makes the ‘opt out’ rather than ‘opt in’ system much more sensible

Max loved the outdoors and was planning to undertake an ultra-marathon. His friend Matthew is now planning to do this in Max’s memory, raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity. What a gloriously fitting way for Matthew to commemorate his amazing and dearly loved friend.

And somewhere, somehow, I know that Max will be cheering his buddy on.

***

To donate to Matthew’s ultra-marathon and for further information please visit www.justgiving.com/page/runformax

To find out more about organ donation: www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies