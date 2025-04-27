Reasons to be Cheerful: Onwards and Upwards (via a backward glance) By Vicky Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wise woman once gave me some brilliant advice: when you’re busy conquering a mountain, don’t just look to the summit; remember to look back occasionally to see how far you’ve already come.

As guidance goes it’s a really useful touchstone. For instance, last week saw runners pounding the streets for the London Marathon. One friend, making her Marathon debut, told me that tracking the distance she had notched up, rather than the ground she had yet to cover, was a great spur; that in celebrating her headway she was propelled forward.

Anniversaries provide a natural pit stop for reflection. When I officiate at a vow renewal ceremony the couple in question often say that focusing on their marital journey reminds them why they fell in love in the first place. Invariably this leads them down Memory Lane, and thus to recollections of storms weathered and joys shared.

A successful independent Chichester business celebrating a significant anniversary this year is Buzby and Blue. Having notched up 35 years in the city, the salon’s story began in a tiny property on Oving Road. Founded by Nigel Faulkner and Christopher Friend, they named the salon after their VW Beetles (Nigel owned a yellow Beetle named Buzby and Chris owned a blue Beetle called Blue!).

Making progress

Moving a couple of times as the business grew, they are now located in The Hornet. As accomplished with a paintbrush as he is with the scissors, Nigel often adds original artwork to the building’s exterior, making it something of a landmark. From scenes celebrating national events to characters from productions being staged at the Festival Theatre, there’s always something to look at and to make you smile when you’re stuck at the junction beside the salon.

Step inside, and you can also buy one of Nigel’s unique hand-painted Parkas, which are sold to in aid of the charity Samaritans. Supporting charities and local good causes is something that has always been important to Chris and Nigel.

Justifiably proud of their three-and-a-half decades in the city, they’re having a party. If you are, or have ever been a client, you are invited to join in the fun on 11 May. Clients from the original Oving Road salon are welcome from 1-2pm, with all other clients invited between 2-4pm.

I hope, amid all the celebrations, Nigel and Chris have a chance to reflect on how far they have come and what they have accomplished. Congratulations are definitely in order, chaps.

And if you’re struggling to see the finish line of any project or challenge, try shifting your focus:

Glance backwards. Acknowledge your progress. Then, one step at a time, crack on.

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies