Reasons to be Cheerful: Sniffing out the joys of winter By Vicky Edwards

I am not, on the whole, a fan of autumn and winter. Perhaps it is because I was a summer-born baby, but I definitely feel perkier and lighter of heart when the days last longer and the sun shows its face with greater regularity and commitment.

But there is a silver lining to be found in the tail end of the year: It might FEEL a bit meh, but it SMELLS fabulous!

Kicking things off with the pumpkin and cinnamon spice of Hallowe'en, the conveyer belt of wonderful wafts moves smoothly on to November’s bonfire smoke and damp leaves. And then we’re on the home stretch to the nostril-Nirvana that is Clementine and Satsuma season – oh, but that rich zesty fragrance!

As a child I started to sniff-out Christmas in October. This was because my Gran would organise the festive baking to coincide with the Autumn half term, when my sister and I would be staying with her. The tantalising smell of mince pies, Christmas cake and all the traditional seasonal calorie-laden goodies would fill the house, and from that moment on I would be in the grip of Christmas-is-coming excitement.

Nowadays, being no baker myself, I instead relish the different smells of seasonally-scented candles, diffusers and essential oils in the run-up to yuletide. I can frequently be found taking a sneaky lungful in local shops like Winter’s Moon and Between the Lines at this time of year.

Meanwhile the shelves of shops like Boots offer an array of mulled wine, chestnut and gingerbread-fragranced bath oils and body lotions, all vying to outdo each other.

Local garden centres are another wonderful source of winter scents – the earthy pine of Christmas trees, the sweetness of festive foliage like holly and the faint tang of mushrooms emitted by poinsettias. Mmmm!

I knew a lady once who swore that there was nothing more comforting than burying your face into a donkey’s neck and having a deep sniff. Generally game to try most things once, the opportunity for a spot of donkey inhalation presented itself at a fete soon after. Sceptical, and feeling a tad daft, I explained my quest to the donkey’s handler. Receiving the green light, I gave Blossom’s fur a fulsome snuffle. I swear that the clouds parted and an angelic choir began singing. It was indeed a beautiful small – dusty equine base notes imbued with meadowsweet and the elixir of pure contentment!

Vicky Edwards

So if your spirits are flagging during these darker, colder days, take a deep breath. Ideally through your nose and into a bag of satsumas.

Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, into a donkey’s neck.

Vicky Edwards

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies