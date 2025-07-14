Reawakening with The Symphonova - music for orchestra and soloists
A Symphonova concert is an extraordinary, immersive and revelatory experience as conductor and inventor Shelley Katz appears to conjure a rich and responsive orchestral sound out of thin air. The Symphonova is an empowering technology, which can bring the power and beauty of a full orchestra to any venue, enabling a wide range of music to be performed where that would otherwise be an impossibility.
The full programme will include the following works:
Hans Krieg – Jiscor (In Memoriam)
Malcolm Singer – Eli, Eli Fantasy for Flute and Strings
Bob Hanf – Serenade for Orchestra
Joe Kraemer – Tribute and Celebration for Alfred Bader for Orchestra
Robert Kahn – Praeludium
* Concert image by Lesley Robertshaw
Venue: Church of St Mary the Virgin, Church St, Old Town, Eastbourne BN21 1HS 7pm till 9pm on July 27
Tickets at £15 (under 18s come free) at the door or our website:
https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c040-reawakening/