Reawakening with The Symphonova - music for orchestra and soloists

A unique chance to hear music you’ve never heard before performed with The Symphonova, a digital orchestra conducted and invented by Shelley Katz, in a concert of music some of which was suppressed by the Nazi regime. Live soloists join the Symphonova, Soprano Helen Bailey, Tenor Ben Hancox-Lachman and Flautist Abigail Dolan.

A Symphonova concert is an extraordinary, immersive and revelatory experience as conductor and inventor Shelley Katz appears to conjure a rich and responsive orchestral sound out of thin air. The Symphonova is an empowering technology, which can bring the power and beauty of a full orchestra to any venue, enabling a wide range of music to be performed where that would otherwise be an impossibility.

The full programme will include the following works:

Hans Krieg – Jiscor (In Memoriam)

Shelley Katz

Malcolm Singer – Eli, Eli Fantasy for Flute and Strings

Bob Hanf – Serenade for Orchestra

Joe Kraemer – Tribute and Celebration for Alfred Bader for Orchestra

Robert Kahn – Praeludium

Reawakening with The Symphonova

* Concert image by Lesley Robertshaw

Venue: Church of St Mary the Virgin, Church St, Old Town, Eastbourne BN21 1HS 7pm till 9pm on July 27

Tickets at £15 (under 18s come free) at the door or our website:

https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c040-reawakening/