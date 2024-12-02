Recently launched: Platinum Careline - a nes era of support and Independence

Platinum Careline launches to change the lives of our loved ones and to reassure the family. There is help at hand!

Platinum Careline, a new venture launched in connection with Platinum Ambulance, is revolutionizing independent living with its comprehensive emergency support system.

This initiative ensures individuals have access to immediate assistance in times of need, whether at home or out in the community.

In the modern world, we and our loved ones may have to wait up to four hours for an ambulance to arrive. The Platinum Ambulance Service aims to eradicate that waiting time.

The service is designed to offer both security and autonomy through a range of customizable packages, including bronze, silver, and gold packages. Each package includes a 24/7 call centre, ambulance response for non-injury falls, with additional perks like GPS tracking, automatic fall detection, geo-fencing and digital speech quality. These features cater to a variety of needs, allowing users to select a plan that best supports their lifestyle and circumstances.

Platinum Careline’s easy-to-use wearable devices, such as a watch or pendant, connect directly to a 24-hour monitoring team. In the event of a non-injury fall, users can activate the SOS function, which immediately alerts the call centre.

Depending on the situation, the centre will either contact a designated emergency contact or dispatch a Platinum Ambulance responder for on-site assistance. For serious cases, transport to the hospital is available as needed.

This innovative service is fully digital, showerproof, and requires no installation or landline, making it ideal for users seeking flexible, modern solutions. With the launch of Platinum Careline, the aim is to redefine personal safety and independence, providing a lifeline that brings peace of mind to individuals and their families.