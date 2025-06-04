Record attendance at St Wilfrid's Eastbourne Summer Lunch

Over 400 people attended St Wilfrid's annual summer Lunch at The Saffrons, enjoying an afternoon of gourmet dining, fine wine and an opportunity to show their support for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Organised by a passionate and creative committee, led by Jayne McCarthy, this annual spectacular has become the highlight of the town's social calendar.

Sponsorship and donations of fantastic prizes from local businesses meant that the event has raised more than ever before. On the day, the generosity of guests raised an incredible £225,000.

A highlight of the fundraising was a chance for guests to win a two week all inclusive holiday to Antigua, donated by the owner of the resort in recognition of support offered to their family by St Wilfrid's.

Sarah Marsh, Head of Community Fundraising, said "in these challenging times, we really appreciate our local community coming together on days like these and raising such an incredible amount of money. This will help us to continue to offer our care and support to the patients and their families who need us.

"Thank you to everyone involved in delivering such a magnificent event; particularly to the Committee, the team of Butlers and all the volunteers who gave their time so generously."