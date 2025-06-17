Record-breaking fundraising at Guild Care’s 2025 Charity Golf Day

Guild Care’s 32nd Annual Golf Challenge took place on Thursday 5th June at Worthing Golf Club. Players defied the damp weather to take part in the charity’s most successful golf day yet. The event raised just over £15,000 in support of Guild Care’s essential local services for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Despite the rain, the atmosphere was filled with fantastic energy, great company, and a record number of teams taking part in the annual challenge.

After a shotgun start, the event concluded with a lively lunch, prize-giving, and an auction, with plenty of cheers and applause for the winners. Taking home top honours were McMillan Finance, crowned 2025 Guild Care Golf Day champions. Carpenter Box secured second place, and Focus Group took third after their win last year.

The day wouldn’t have been possible without the generous backing of local businesses. Independent estate agency, Jacobs Steel, returned as headline sponsor, alongside support from a wide range of sponsors including Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring, ETI, A Star Waste Management, McMillan Financial Advice, and Konsileo.

Daryl Wollers of Guild Care presents the winning trophy to the team from McMillan Finance.

Daryl Wollers, corporate development & partnership officer at Guild Care, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s event. To raise over £15,000 – the highest ever total – is just incredible. A heartfelt thank you goes to every golfer, sponsor, and volunteer who helped make the day so spectacular and so much fun. Your support means we can continue delivering life-changing care and support to the people who need us most in our community.”

Building on the success and spirit of this year’s event, Guild Care is already looking ahead to next year’s 33rd Annual Golf Challenge, scheduled for Thursday 4th June 2026. The charity hopes to see both familiar faces and new teams join in for what promises to be another competitive and positive day to look forward to.

To register your interest or to learn more about corporate sponsorship opportunities to support Guild Care’s charity services, please email [email protected] or call 01903 528613.