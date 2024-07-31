Record-breaking Hawkhurst 10k race benefits from Dandara's support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fourth year of the Hawkhurst 10km has benefited from a donation of £250 from independent housebuilder Dandara, who is building new homes nearby at The Russetts on Highgate Hill in Hawkhurst.

The event, featuring 5km and 10km routes from The Moor, took place on Sunday, June 23, and saw its largest turnout yet, with more than 300 runners of all ages taking part. Every finisher received a medal featuring Dunks Almshouses, commemorating its 300-year anniversary.

Dandara’s donation played a crucial role in making the race possible, providing essential support to this popular local event. All funds raised will support local initiatives organised by Hawkhurst Community Trust 2018 and used to fund various projects in the village.

Rachel Fagg, one of the event organisers, commented: “The Hawkhurst 5km & 10km has grown in popularity over the past few years, attracting runners from the local community and further afield, and this year was our biggest event yet!

"It was wonderful to see the runners and local organisations come together in support of one another. We are incredibly grateful to Dandara and all our sponsors and supporters for making this race possible - we couldn't do it without you!”

Amy Wells, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara South East, added: “Events like these are so important for the local community to come together and enjoy, and we are proud to have been involved with the Hawkhurst 5km & 10km and the Hawkhurst Community Trust 2018 to offer our support in the running of the races.”

Dandara is currently selling new homes off plan at The Russetts, with a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes available. Prices start at £370,000 for a two bedroom home with an allocated parking space.