A local church is reporting record attendance in the run up to Christmas this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael’s and All Angels welcomed more than 350 children and adults to their ‘Messy Church’ service on Saturday and over 100 to their Christingle on Sunday afternoon.

Messy Church featured face-painting, crafts, worship music from children’s act The Cheeky Pandas and even an opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 40 volunteers from the church organised the service, which included free hot chocolate, cakes and tea for the families, most of whom were new to the church.

Messy Church

The news comes as Church of England national figures reveal a third consecutive year of growth, with figures from Christmas 2023 showing a 20% rise in worshippers.

Vicar Rev Ben Sleep said: “Christmas is a wonderful opportunity for the church to reach out and bless its community and show them the love and generosity of Jesus.”

One local resident, Jane Barty commented: “A big thank you to you all for putting on such a fantastic afternoon, thoroughly enjoyed by my grandchildren. You all work so hard and give us such a warm welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Michael’s is thought to be one of the fastest growing churches in the local area, having gone from a small faithful congregation of 30 in 2021 to now attracting a regular Sunday attendance of around 150.

Messy Church

Messy Church is a nationwide initiative billed as “a Christ-centred way of being church for families, based on creativity hospitality and celebration”. After being publicised through social media, the service attracted visitors from outside of the Eastbourne area, was funded entirely by the church congregation.

With more guests arriving than St Michael’s small car park could accommodate, church leaders asked Cavendish school permission to use their car park as an overflow.

The church was also able to accommodate children with special educational needs (SEN), by putting on an earlier quieter visit to Santa and cordoning off a quiet zone in the church building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curate Rev Jim Lashwood said: “We know that Christmas can cost a lot of money for families, and many will be struggling this year, so we wanted to do something that would be completely free of charge.

Messy Church

“It was great to welcome so many people who were new to St Michael’s and new to the Christian faith.”

Rev Jim, 53, added: "There’s a stereotype that church is boring but that just isn’t true. Messy Church was loads of fun, and a great way for people to hear about Jesus, the true meaning of Christmas.”

Messy Church was just one of a number of services the church is holding this month, including a carol service on Christmas Eve at 4pm.

For more information see stmichaelseastbourne.co.uk/