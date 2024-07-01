Record crowds at Petworth's Fete in the Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vikki Wood, Chair of the Petworth and District Community Association and her team once again delivered a superb day of entertainment and delight in Petworth Park last Saturday.

Surrounding the arena were both commercial and charitable exhibitors, with a huge range of fascinating stalls, all offering their wares, and where birds of prey put on a display by Hawking About and Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers delighted the crowd.

The Village Square provided entertainment from Petworth Players with excerpts from their shows and also West Susssex's Rock Choir and Felpham and Middleton's Country Dancers brought crowd pleasing variety to the Fete and where people could sit and enjoy tea and cakes provide by the 1st Petworth Scout Group in the very busy Tea Tent.

The Youth Village included The Sylvia Beaufoy Youth Centre and also Laser Tag, Crazy Golf, Strike a Light and Little Racers and a seperate area provided bouncy fun on a variety of inflatables. Nearby, a superb display of Vintage Cars, organised by Bob Sneller, and Tractors provided by John Baker, took people back through the years.

Petworth's Fete in the Park.

The Main Stage area was surrounded by a delicious array of 10 food and drink outlets who kept Fete goers fed and refreshed on a warm summers day. Whilst on the Main stage bands played throughout the day, including the Youth Club's band 'The Lesser Known' and 'Save the Last Dance' had a glorious colaboration with Petworth Town Band producing a rousing sound.

The first set of the evening concert was performed by 'The Last Dance' and the final act of the day was performed by 'Never Mind the 90s' to a large cheering and dancing audience.

All enjoyed a free-to-access and enjoyable family day out, thanks to volunteers and sponsors, including the Leconfield Estates, and W Bryder & Sons. Great appreciation goes to The Lettuce Company, The Lions Club and The Rotary Club of Midhurst and Petworth, Petworth Bulk and Plant Hire, Seaford College's Community Day pupils, Nick Blunt Fencing, Maxi Skips, the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre, Gift of the Gad Web Design and Link Hire & Sales Ltd. and many others all helping to make the day a success.

The event depends on such generosity, but future events of the P&DCA such as the Fete in the Park and the Hampers Green Bonfire and Fireworks, are dependent on new volunteers coming forward - email: [email protected]