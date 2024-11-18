Records broken again at Sussex Christmas tree flinging champs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A St Leonard’s woman retained her title at the 2024 Sussex Christmas tree flinging championships at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm yesterday (November 17), while in the men’s category there was a new winner.

Both distances are believed to be British records and the women’s throw could possibly be a world record.

Becky Palmer beat last year’s throw by over half a metre with a distance of 7.5 metres and Dan Davey managed to smash last year’s record by just under half a metre with a distance of 11.1 metres – just under a metre short of the current world record held by Klaus Pubnaz and set in Germany.

Both winners were presented with £150 cash by farm owner Clive Collins.

Becky Palmer's winning throw in the 2024 Sussex Christmas Tree Flinging Championships

As well as records being broken by the athletes, there was a record number of participants with more than 70 women and men taking part in the event who were watched by several hundred people.

Many of the spectators took the opportunity to choose a Christmas tree in the plantation before and after the event.

Competitors were required to throw a 6ft Norway spruce as far as possible. They each had three attempts.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins said: “The event was a huge success once again and the sport seems to be growing in popularity. There were some very tall and strong competitors but, in the men’s category, technique seemed to be more important than brute strength.

Women's champ Becky Palmer with men's champ Daniel Davey. Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins presented each winner with £150 in cash.

“It was wonderful to give people an opportunity to have some fun and a laugh while getting into the festive spirit.”

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm opened on Friday, November 15 at 9am. The farm is open every weekday from 9am to 6pm and from 8am on weekends. You can reserve your tree in the plantation from November 15 to 24.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for over 30 years and has one simple mission – to provide the best-quality trees in Sussex at the best possible prices.

There is also a festive shop selling the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers. At the farm’s festive shop you can buy everything for, on and around your festive tree.

During the 2024 festive season Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm is supporting the Bexhill Foodbank with 30p from each tree sold being added to the fund. Last year the farm was able to give a huge donation of £1,170 to this worthy cause.