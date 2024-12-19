Recycle right this festive season

In the UK we generate around 30% more waste compared to the rest of the year. See Brighton & Hove's top recycling tips this Christmas.

Wrapping paper, packaging, food and drink and Christmas trees – they all add up to a big increase in waste during the festive season.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Brighton & Hove's Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “Whether it’s the general increase in food and drink packaging or more seasonal items like wrapping paper and Christmas trees, it’s important to know how and where to recycle.

“For the first time this year, we’re providing a map of Christmas tree drop-off points so residents can find their nearest site – all part of our ongoing work to make it easier for residents to recycle right.”

There are lots of ways to Recycle Right in Brighton & Hove this festive season.

Packaging

All cardboard and paper can go in your mixed recycling bin. Remember to flatten boxes and cut up larger ones to fit in the bin.

Keep boxes dry as wet cardboard can clog up the sorting machinery.

Put additional packaging such as polystyrene in your waste bin as that can’t be recycled. Take bubble-wrap to supermarket collection points along with plastic bags and soft films.

Wrapping paper and cards

Generally, wrapping paper, paper gift bags and cards can be recycled but anything with shiny foil or glitter contain plastic so should go in the general waste. Consider buying cards and wrapping without these elements so they can be recycled after Christmas.

Electricals

Take Christmas tree lights, laptops, electrical toys, mobile phones, kettles, hairdryers and other small or medium-sized electrical items that can’t be donated, reused or repaired to one of our new small electrical bins (with the pink lids). These can be found at recycling points in the city.

It’s important to take out any loose batteries first as they can cause dangerous fires in trucks and waste facilities.

As well as alkaline batteries in TV remotes, lithium-Ion batteries are widely used in vapes, phones, tablets, laptops and electric toothbrushes. If you can’t get the battery out, place the whole device in an electricals recycling bin or at one of the city's Household Waste Recycling Sites.

You can take batteries to recycle at many shops and supermarkets.

Return used vapes to vape retailers.

Festive toiletries

Any glass container can be recycled, including perfume and aftershave bottles.

Aerosols and plastic shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath bottles can go straight in your recycling box or bin, washed and squashed with lids and pumps on.

Christmas Trees

Drop off points for recycling Christmas trees will be open between December 30 and January 31, 2025.

For more information about recycling in Brighton & Hove, visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/recycleright