Recycle your Christmas tree and support St Catherine’s Hospice

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle over recycling your Christmas tree! Let St Catherine’s Hospice tick a job off your January to-do list, by collecting your Christmas tree on Friday 10 or Saturday 11 January 2025.

The local hospice is hosting Christmas tree collections across Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead, Redhill and Reigate* in partnership with JustHelping.

On Friday 10 and Saturday 11 January, between 8am and 6pm, a team of volunteer drivers will be out in force to collect Christmas trees. St Catherine’s is asking for a suggested donation of £15, or whatever members of the community can afford, in return for their tree being taken away, hassle free!

As collections will be taking place all day, trees need to be left in an accessible, visible place outside your home, with all decorations removed.

Volunteers collecting Christmas Trees from across Sussex and Surrey last year in support of St Catherine's Hospice.

Like many UK hospices, St Catherine’s has been facing funding challenges. Earlier this year the local charity announced it needed to take immediate action to start to make cost savings of £1.5 million to sustain its future services. This included losing 40 clinical and non-clinical roles and reducing some of its expert hospice services, so now more than ever, your support and generosity matters.

Emma Butler, who works in St Catherine’s Fundraising team, said, “This year, with your support, we’re hoping to raise £10,000 from our Christmas tree collections. By supporting our tree collections, you’ll be helping to fund vital care for people living with a terminal or life-limiting illness in the local area and helping the environment. We have more than 40 amazing volunteers ready to come and collect your trees and we’d like to thank them in advance for giving up their time to support us.”

Bookings for tree collections across Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead, Redhill and Reigate are now open. Registrations will close on Sunday 5 January 2025. Please note, only pre-booked Christmas trees can be collected.

To book your tree collection visit: www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree, call St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361 or email [email protected].

*St Catherine’s are collecting trees in the following postcode areas: Redhill RH1/2/6, Reigate RH2 0/7/9, Crawley RH10 and RH11, Horsham RH12 0/1/2/4/5/6, RH13 0/5, East Grinstead RH19 1/2.