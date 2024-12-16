Recycle your Christmas tree for charity

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has launched its first-ever Christmas tree recycling scheme.

In exchange for a donation to the hospice, the team will collect your real Christmas tree from your home and take it away to be recycled for other uses.

The suggested donation is £15 for trees up to 8ft, and £20 for trees up to 10ft. For trees over 10ft, please contact the hospice. Trees will be collected between January 8 and 11.

Areas which are covered are BN8, BN20, BN21, BN22, BN23, BN24, BN25, BN26, BN27, TN21 and TN22.

St Wilfrid’s’ mascot Wilfie Bear with the hospice treeplaceholder image
St Wilfrid’s’ mascot Wilfie Bear with the hospice tree

Corporate Fundraiser, Debra Elliott, said: “By recycling your tree with us, not only will you be helping the environment, but you’ll also be helping St Wilfrid’s Hospice provide care and support to those with life-limiting illnesses.

“Thank you to our sponsors East Sussex College and Enterprise Mobility, and of course to all of our wonderful volunteers who are dedicating their time to make this collection happen. We couldn’t do it without them.”

For more information, visit www.stwhospice.org/trees, email [email protected] or call 01323 434231.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.

