Red Nose Day fun at Chailey Heritage Foundation

By Peter Lindsey
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:03 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:56 BST
It was Red Nose Day on Friday - and the children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation joined in the fun.

The young people in the St Martin’s department had a fantastic morning, cat walking down the runway.

There were lots of smiles as they showcased their amazing red outfits for Comic Relief and took part in a fun game of boccia!

£34,022,590 was raised nationally for Comic Relief, which helps support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.

Related topics:Chailey Heritage Foundation
