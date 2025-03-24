Red Nose Day fun at Chailey Heritage Foundation
It was Red Nose Day on Friday - and the children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation joined in the fun.
The young people in the St Martin’s department had a fantastic morning, cat walking down the runway.
There were lots of smiles as they showcased their amazing red outfits for Comic Relief and took part in a fun game of boccia!
£34,022,590 was raised nationally for Comic Relief, which helps support communities by providing food, healthcare and shelter to those who need it most.