Red Oaks celebrate Harvest Festival in style
Residents at Red Oaks enjoyed attending the service with friends and family. The home produced a wonderful display of bread baked by the senior head chef Leigh Clifford enabling residents to continue the tradition of taking a loaf of bread to a church service for harvest festival to celebrate the reaping of the crops.
General Manager, Linda Ryan said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service and giving thanks.”
Sylvia, resident at Red Oaks said: “I love Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years. I love singing hymns and seeing the children bring all their offerings to place on the altar. It is lovely to think that ‘all is safely gathered in’ for another year.”
