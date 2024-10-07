Red Oaks celebrate Harvest Festival in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Red Oaks care home, in Henfield, celebrated Harvest Festival led by Rev. Andrew Lawton of the Henfield Evangelical Free Church.

Residents at Red Oaks enjoyed attending the service with friends and family. The home produced a wonderful display of bread baked by the senior head chef Leigh Clifford enabling residents to continue the tradition of taking a loaf of bread to a church service for harvest festival to celebrate the reaping of the crops.

General Manager, Linda Ryan said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service and giving thanks.”

Sylvia, resident at Red Oaks said: “I love Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years. I love singing hymns and seeing the children bring all their offerings to place on the altar. It is lovely to think that ‘all is safely gathered in’ for another year.”