Red Oaks honour staff on International Nurses' Day

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Sunday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world. Residents and staff at Red Oaks care home in Henfield, were happy to get involved by hosting a much deserved celebration.

In 2024, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to reshape perceptions of nursing, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Linda Ryan General Manager at the home, said: “At Red Oaks, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. It is also lovely to celebrate our residents who were nurses themselves and thank them for all the hard work they did during their careers.”

Sylvia, who lives at Red Oaks said: “I used to be a nurse and I know how tiring the job is, even more so these days – there is so much more to think about now than back in my day. The staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us, it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, and they do a smashing job.”

Celebration with gifts