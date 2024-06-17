Red Oaks honours carers for National Carers Week
Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.
Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.
Staff were treated to a coffee morning with lots of treats and residents gave thanks by giving gifts of water bottles and chocolates alongside thank you messages to carers for all that they do.
Linda Ryan, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers for all there hard work, kindness and dedication in the outstanding care that they provide.”
Betty, a resident at Red Oaks commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.
"Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."
Red Oaks Nursing Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Red Oaks provides nursing care, dementia care, respite care.
