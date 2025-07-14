'Refill Hailsham' scheme a continued success after six years

Hailsham Town Council's commitment to reducing plastic waste continues to grow, with an increasing number of local businesses and community groups joining the town's 'Refill Hailsham' initiative.

The 'Refill-a-Bottle' scheme aims to make refilling reusable water bottles simple, cost-free and convenient - by establishing refill stations across the town centre and surrounding areas.

These stations provide residents and visitors with easy access to free drinking water, encouraging the reduction of single-use plastic items such as water bottles, cups, straws, cutlery and chilled dispensers.

With the Town Council's support, the Refill Hailsham initiative has flourished. Participating businesses and organisations welcome passers-by to refill their water bottles inside.

Water refilling station at The White Hart (Horsebridge)

Additional businesses and community groups are encouraged to join the scheme, which currently includes the following refill stations in Hailsham and nearby villages:

Callenders Restaurant (High Street) | Costa Coffee (High Street) | Crane and Co (High Street) | Dippy Doodahs Café (High Street) | Geo’s Coffee Shop (Herstmonceux) | Greggs (Boship Service Station) | Hot Dogs Grooming (George Street) | Little Bake Shop (Herstmonceux) | Plummer Parsons (North Street) | Portman Smile Clinic (High Street) | Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings (Station Road) | Starbucks Coffee (Boship Service Station) | Tatty Matts (Lansdowne Crescent) | The Butterfly Room (Hawkswood Road) | Wetherspoons/The George Hotel (George Street) | The White Hart Pub (Lower Horsebridge) | Wealden District Council Offices (Vicarage Lane)

Users can also download the Refill App, available on Google Play and the App Store, to find nearby refill points - not just in Hailsham, but throughout the UK.

Town councillor and Chair of the Assets Management Committee, Cllr Mary Laxton said: "The Refill scheme encourages participating businesses to register on the free app and display a sticker to show that people are welcome to refill their bottles at no cost. This is just the beginning of our wider effort to cut down on single-use plastics and reduce waste in our town."

"By making refill stations more visible and easily accessible, we're taking positive steps towards changing behaviours and promoting sustainability at a community level. It's heartening to see so many local organisations and businesses get behind this initiative, and we hope even more will join us as we continue to build a greener future for Hailsham."

For more information about the national Refill Scheme, visit: https://refill.org.uk/