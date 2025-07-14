'Refill Hailsham' scheme a continued success after six years
The 'Refill-a-Bottle' scheme aims to make refilling reusable water bottles simple, cost-free and convenient - by establishing refill stations across the town centre and surrounding areas.
These stations provide residents and visitors with easy access to free drinking water, encouraging the reduction of single-use plastic items such as water bottles, cups, straws, cutlery and chilled dispensers.
With the Town Council's support, the Refill Hailsham initiative has flourished. Participating businesses and organisations welcome passers-by to refill their water bottles inside.
Additional businesses and community groups are encouraged to join the scheme, which currently includes the following refill stations in Hailsham and nearby villages:
Callenders Restaurant (High Street) | Costa Coffee (High Street) | Crane and Co (High Street) | Dippy Doodahs Café (High Street) | Geo’s Coffee Shop (Herstmonceux) | Greggs (Boship Service Station) | Hot Dogs Grooming (George Street) | Little Bake Shop (Herstmonceux) | Plummer Parsons (North Street) | Portman Smile Clinic (High Street) | Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings (Station Road) | Starbucks Coffee (Boship Service Station) | Tatty Matts (Lansdowne Crescent) | The Butterfly Room (Hawkswood Road) | Wetherspoons/The George Hotel (George Street) | The White Hart Pub (Lower Horsebridge) | Wealden District Council Offices (Vicarage Lane)
Users can also download the Refill App, available on Google Play and the App Store, to find nearby refill points - not just in Hailsham, but throughout the UK.
Town councillor and Chair of the Assets Management Committee, Cllr Mary Laxton said: "The Refill scheme encourages participating businesses to register on the free app and display a sticker to show that people are welcome to refill their bottles at no cost. This is just the beginning of our wider effort to cut down on single-use plastics and reduce waste in our town."
"By making refill stations more visible and easily accessible, we're taking positive steps towards changing behaviours and promoting sustainability at a community level. It's heartening to see so many local organisations and businesses get behind this initiative, and we hope even more will join us as we continue to build a greener future for Hailsham."
For more information about the national Refill Scheme, visit: https://refill.org.uk/