Reflections on a busy first year as Dean of Chichester

It has been a remarkable first year in the city for the new Dean of Chichester, the the Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler.

It’s been a year in which the cathedral has celebrated its 950th anniversary amid much happiness, but also a year in which Edward saw that Chichester was a far more mixed city than he ever imagined; a year in which the fund-raising for the cathedral’s choral foundation has made significant strides, but a year in which the state of West Street has continued to represent a significant worry in an otherwise flourishing city.

“Chichester has been a very welcoming place and I loved the city and the cathedral,” Edward says. “The city is so wonderful because there's so much to it within such a small compass. I did know the cathedral a little bit beforehand but obviously I've got to know it a lot better now. One of the things that I didn't think was all that brilliant when I came was the interpretation in the cathedral (explanations and arrows etc). I decided that I was going to do that myself, and actually it made me really learn about the history and all the things inside the building, and when you learn these things, it really does come alive. I was slightly annoyed at having to do the exercise myself but it actually turned into something really helpful for me, and I hope that visitors now have a much better sense of what is where with the descriptive signs. It has all been done now and I hope that our visitors are enjoying it.”

Edward also arrived committed to the cathedral not charging for visitors if at all possible – and he hopes that’s the way it will remain. As he says, it's about the people that you exclude if you start to charge – the young people, the poor and families, though he stresses he has no problems with the cathedrals that do charge. It is about what is right for you.

But encouragingly the cathedral has now got a grant which will hopefully enable it to increase its income from visitors through their secondary spending.

“The thing about Chichester is that within a small geographical space there is so much going on and so much of interest. You've got the theatre and the art gallery and the cathedral and the university. But we have got a bit of a problem with West Street. The main streets are the thriving and vibrant, and Chichester is doing well in the town centre, but West Street does seem fairly moribund and you do become aware of things that are happening under the surface in Chichester. There are very evident social problems with homelessness and the street drinkers on the cathedral green.

“I didn't know Chichester very well before. I used to come here occasionally and I thought it was a genteel and well-heeled little city but actually that's just one side of the demographic. Chichester is much more mixed than I thought.”

As for the state of West Street, the fact is that it does have an impact on the cathedral given that the cathedral entrance is, as Edward says, rather tucked away down West Street: “You have to go down West Street to find it. I wanted to stick on the belltower a big sign saying where the cathedral entrance is but I was not allowed to by the council and I do think that that is an issue.”

On a more hopeful note, fundraising towards the cathedral’s choral endowment has gone well.

Last year Chichester Cathedral launched a fundraising appeal to protect the choral music tradition for future generations: “We have now raised about five million pounds including one quite large legacy that has been factored in. We're now looking to raise this to £10 million in total. With five million pounds you get £200,000 a year on your endowment which is extremely valuable with but with £10 million we would be looking at £400,000 a year. We hope to build towards that £10 million over time, but it is very encouraging so far.

Edward’s first year has also seen the cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations: “It has been very full on! But it has been very positive to come into the 950th anniversary because there was so much that was going on. We had various events and a big exhibition and the good thing is that we have also welcomed a lot of parishes across the diocese to the cathedral. I was in East Sussex before and many parishes like Hastings and Rye feel so distant from the cathedral. It is difficult to say that this is your cathedral when it is so far away, but we've had a lot of pilgrimage groups from those parishes which I'm very pleased with.”

As for priorities as Edward moves into his second year, a key target is to continue to push ahead with the choral endowment but it will also be important to find ways to sustain the momentum which the 950th anniversary has brought.

“Exhibitions are an idea, a good way to get people in and to get them to donate. But it is not just for the sake of the money. It is also for the cultural attraction. But the cathedral has to do these things in a way that relates to the fact that this is a place of worship and also we need to be doing these things in a way that makes sense and is coherent.”