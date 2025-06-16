Refugee Speakers for World Refugee Day event, Chichester

Local charity Sanctuary in Chichester is hosting a free community event to celebrate World Refugee Day on 20th June, when guests will hear from refugees living locally and from the charity’s volunteers about their experiences.

Sanctuary in Chichester Trustee Gemma Driver explains, “The event is named after this year’s Refugee Week theme, ‘Community as a Superpower’, which we feel reflects the strength and achievements of our own community along with the support we receive from the wider Chichester community.

“The volunteers and staff team at Sanctuary regularly hear the stories of those we support, and they really put our lives into perspective. We are in awe of how people are able to build new lives after what they have been through, often showing huge generosity of spirit to others along the way. It spurs us on to support their journeys and also to advocate for refugees and asylum seekers whose voices are rarely heard in the media. So we decided to give a proper platform to those wanting to share their stories, and also to gift the learning you get from such accounts to the people of Chichester”.

The charity held a similar event in 2022 which led to lots of requests for another. The organisation has developed significantly since then, to keep pace with the rapid and continuous growth in number of beneficiaries, and the increase in complexity of the cases they support.

Community as a Superpower will take place on 20th June 2025 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, at 104 The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JR. It is a ticketed event but tickets are free and can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sanctuary-in-chichester/t-krjxxqg, or use the QR code below.

There will be refreshments available with donations gratefully received on the evening to cover the charity’s costs.

Sanctuary in Chichester thanks One-O-Four for the use of their beautiful venue.

