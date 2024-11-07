Refurbishment of public toilets in Chichester District continues

Refurbishment works to public toilets in Market Avenue in Chichester have been completed.

This follows similar work carried out over the summer to refurbish sites in Chichester’s Priory Park and in Bosham, while works at East Beach toilets in Selsey are now almost complete too.

The sites now have new disabled facilities that meet modern legislation, while other work has included providing new flooring, tiling, and sanitary ware. Where suitable, solar panels and LED lights have also been installed, which are much more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The next stage of works which started at the beginning of this month is the demolition and re-build of the Tower Street toilets in Chichester, which will include associated public realm enhancements.

“This work has been a major project for the council this year and I’m very pleased that the refurbishment work has concluded,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council.

“I’m also delighted that the works in Tower Street will replace the existing Tower Street toilets with three direct access toilets (known as modular toilets), including a disabled access toilet, plus a ‘pocket park’ and bicycle storage to be installed.

“This work follows a report last year which highlighted severe structural and subsidence issues which would have been too expensive to resolve. As a result, we looked at a number of options for the site, and I’m very pleased that we were able to find a solution which kept public toilets on the site.

“People may not be aware but there is no duty on local authorities to provide and operate public toilets. However, as a council, we believe that this as an important community service, especially for visitors to our district and people with health conditions, and we want to ensure we provide facilities across the district that are of a high standard.”

For more information about public toilets in the Chichester District see www.chichester.gov.uk/publictoilets