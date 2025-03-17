Refurbishments completed at Florence Park play area in Chichester

Children will be able to have fun testing their skills on new play equipment at the Florence Park play area in Chichester, after refurbishment work was completed this month.

The refurbishment is part of an £800,000 project being carried out by Chichester District Council to update and enhance its play areas in Chichester.

As part of a consultation carried out last summer, local residents and users of Florence Park play area told the council that the equipment was still largely in good condition and that only minor improvements were needed.

The refurbishment has included adding new items of inclusive equipment, such as a musical play station and roundabout, which can be used by disabled children and those with health conditions and impairments.

Some of the equipment has been renewed with like-for-like equipment, for example the chain cargo net has been replaced with a more user-friendly rope cargo net, and the swing has been replaced with an inclusive swing seat.

The seating benches have been moved to new locations that allow parents and carers a better view of the entire play area. In addition, the play area surface has been refurbished, the multi-use games area has been refreshed, and the lines repainted.

The work has been led by the council’s Parks and Green spaces team, in partnership with a specialist external play area contractor. Later this year, the council’s Parklands; Whyke Oval; Amphitheatre; Priory Park; and Oaklands Park, play areas will also be refurbished, with work anticipated to finish by the end of the school summer holidays.

“We’re really pleased that the new and improved Florence Park play area is now open and ready for children, and their families and carers, to enjoy,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council. “As well as being fun and enjoyable to use, play areas like this encourage creativity and provide a space for everyone to play and socialise together.

“Refurbishments of our other play areas are planned to take place after the Easter break, and with a staggered approach so that two play areas remain open at any time while the works take place. Residents can see the exciting schemes being put forward for these play areas as part of our ‘Let’s Talk: Play Areas’ consultation, which is open until 5pm on 31 March 2025.

“To see the proposed improvements and to have your say, take part in our quick survey at: letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas/participate. If you haven’t done so already, I’d encourage you to take a look at the plans for our new improved play areas and let us know what you think!

“You can also visit our designated consultation web pages — letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/playareas — where you will find background information; a range of frequently asked questions; and visuals of the proposed improvements.”

For more information about our play areas and the Parks and Green Spaces Team, people can visit the council’s Parks and Gardens page: chichester.gov.uk/parksandgardens