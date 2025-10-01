Registration now open for 2026 Hailsham Community Run

Following the huge success of this year’s Hailsham Community Run – which was part-sponsored by Hailsham Town Council – organisers are pleased to announce that registration for the 2026 event is now officially open.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The run, which takes place on Sunday 17th May 2026, is set to be bigger and better than ever, welcoming runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities.

The registration link can be accessed here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HailshamCommunityRun2026/

A Growing Community Celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Community Run

Building on the momentum of 2025’s record-breaking event – which saw over 1,000 participants across the 10k, 5k, 3k and fully inclusive 1-mile routes – organisers are now aiming for 1,200 entries. With the popularity of the run growing every year, early registration is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Project lead Mary Laxton said: “The date is set, and the countdown begins. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable day of fitness, fun and community spirit. The atmosphere last year was electric, with over 2,000 people lining the High Street to cheer on the runners, and we’re determined to make 2026 even more special.”

Now ranked among the fastest-growing community sporting events in East Sussex, the Hailsham Community Run has also become the second-largest public event in the town’s annual calendar.

Inclusive and Accessible for All

Inclusivity remains at the heart of the event, with routes designed to ensure that everyone can take part – from seasoned athletes to first-timers, families and those with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Nicholls, Project Inclusivity Lead, commented: “Our mission has always been to make the run accessible to everyone. Whether you’re chasing a personal best, walking the 1-mile with your children, or taking part with a disability or health condition – you’ll be supported and celebrated. It’s more than just a run; it’s about community togetherness.”

Be Part of It

Project co-organiser Colin Mitchell added: “Last year, places sold out early, leaving many people disappointed. We’ve increased capacity for 2026 to 1,200 runners, but we expect demand to be even higher – so make sure you register today.”

“This run has become such an important fixture on the local calendar, not only for elite athletes but also for families, schools, youth groups and charities who use it as a way to come together and celebrate what makes Hailsham such a special community. Whether you’re aiming for a fast time on our unique course or just want to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the encouragement of thousands of supporters, there’s a place for you here.”

Organisers are inviting local schools, charities, sports clubs and community groups to get involved, whether by entering teams, volunteering, or using the event as a platform to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of sponsorship packages are still available for local businesses wishing to support the event and be part of this growing success story. For sponsorship enquiries, contact Mary Laxton on 07723 444209 or email [email protected].