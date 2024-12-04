Reindeer arrive for Christmas at Sky Park Farm

The Farm's real Reindeer

Reindeer, snow, carols, lights and trees set the scene for a perfect start to the Christmas season at Sky Park Farm, Harting, on Sunday as their Christmas lights were officially switched on and Rudolph’s Grotto, the home of Elf School, was revealed to 1300 visitors.

Saturday provided a feast for the senses for visitors. Having been crowned ‘UK Small Farm Shop of the Year 2024’, it has been an exceptional year for all things culinary at Sky Park, who went on to achieve Great Taste Awards for a further six of their products in 2024, taking the total to 8 award-winning products. Customers were able to try farm produce, suppliers were also on hand to provide food and drink samples, ornate Christmas cakes were displayed and available to order, chestnuts roasted over hot coals and the scent of mulled wine wafted over the sound of the choir.

Children with painted faces revelled in the Christmas spirit as snow fell over the farm’s 27foot Christmas tree and Punch & Judy shows provided another element of excitement. The reindeer stole the show, nestled in Rudolph’s Grotto, visitors were able to observe the animals in close proximity.

The Farm’s elves have now also arrived in readiness for the launch of Elf School with an unconventional curriculum and a mischievous spirit. Showing no end of imagination, the elves will also be offering their company at Elf Breakfast and Cheeky Elf Sessions between now and Christmas. Choirs from Rogate and Bordon schools will sing carols on 5th and 12th December.

children and adults enjoying the snow

Those wishing for a traditional, creative activity can book a Gingerbread House workshop on 21st December run by inhouse baker Jayne. Continuing the theme of education, an important ethos throughout the farm, Ranger School returns, focussing on Reindeer welfare, care and adaptation, not forgetting favourite elements of craft, camp, fire pits and ‘smores.

It’s impossible not to enter the Christmas spirit at Sky Park, whether you need to choose your tree, turkey, cheeseboard or mince pies, this local producer orientated Farm Shop really does have all you need for an exceptionally tasty Christmas feast and once you’ve run out of culinary creativity return for New Year’s Eve to enjoy canapes, casino and unlimited drinks.

All events and visits to Rudolph’s Grotto are bookable at www.skyparkfarm.com