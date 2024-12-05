Relate West Sussex here to stay: Continuing to support our community amid Relate national changes
Despite recent news regarding Relate National's administration, we want to reassure our clients, partners, and the community that Relate West Sussex remains fully operational and financially independent.
Chair of the Board of Trustees, Adam Pearman, shared: “We are deeply saddened by the closure of Relate National and the impact on its clients and employees. However, we want to reassure everyone that for Relate West Sussex, it’s business as usual.
"We will continue to deliver our services to a high standard and in line with the great feedback we receive from our clients”
For more than 60 years, Relate West Sussex has supported individuals, couples, families, children, and young people. Our dedicated team offers a wide range of services, including relationship counselling, family counselling, individual counselling, therapy for children and young people and psychosexual therapy.
Operating face to face in Crawley, Horsham, and Chichester, as well as online across the whole county, our experienced counsellors create a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental environment for those seeking guidance and healing.
Commitment to Accessible and Affordable Services
We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality mental health support. Thanks to our generous partners, grants, and collaborations with other local agencies, we subsidise counselling for those who need it, ensuring our services are affordable. Our successful charity shop in Crawley helps sustain our operations, allowing us to continue serving the community.
Centre Manager, Lisa Phillips said: “At Relate West Sussex, our priority is the wellbeing of our clients. We are here to stay and remain committed to providing excellent relationship counselling and mental health support across the region.”
For more information about our services or to book a counselling session, please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.relate-sussex.org