Relaunch of The George and Dragon, Shipley

Nestled in the heart of West Sussex, in what is locally known as "Burrellshire" is a 600 year old watering hole. In the cosy small hamlet of Shipley, famed for Jonathan Creek's white windmill, sits the George & Dragon

. Tucked off the side of the road, a red brick haven of English history continues to serve locals and travellers alike. Riddled with fables from the ghost of suicidal C19th Walter Budd, to oak beams from ships off the South Coast Armada, to the well established hunting and shooting set of Sussex, The George & Dragon has a breath of fresh air to charm all comers in its snug alcoves and orchard garden.

Sophie Burrell and Tim Mordaunt, spend their days, nights and Christmases saving lives. They are 2 of the most highly qualified paramedics in the country.

It started as a frustration at not being able to help her ailing son in semi critical illness leading to Sophie embarking on a path that would change her life and her family. Famed socialite and entrepreneur, Sophie, always a doer, trained as a paramedic, with a view to being more than a helpless parent. The course led to love with Tim; medical qualifications coming out of her ears and an ambulance!

Venus is back, behind the bar!

Across London and the South, Tim and Sophie, for the past 10 years have helped stabilise, treat and save countless 999 victims. Now, they need a drink and some grub!

The George & Dragon, being their preferred local, was up for grabs, they bought it and continue to renovate and improve the English landmark. Its early days, but already, new wallpaper, cleaned out chimneys in old fireplaces, oak tables and surfaces and a vision for a destination dining hotspot is on the cards.

Beers from the Jeremy Clarkson's, Hawkestone brewery and menus laden with fresh farm produce, are starting to bring in the custom. Fine dining in the extension restaurant or a cosy pint and Ploughmans' by the fire. The George & Dragon, lives again, revived by 2 experts.

Bed & Breakfast in the beautifully appointed Stables and upstairs offer 4 rooms for overnight stays, ghost hunting, and a sumptuous breakfast sets the visitor up for the day.

Dot Stone of Stone's Throw Farm, part of the Burrell estate, is home to 50 breeding cows, 150 pigs, 1200 breeding ewes, all grass fed, are all part of the Heritage style of farming producing the finest quality meat for the pub from local ancient breeds.

The wine list is growing and so is the buzz.

For bookings: wwe.www.dragonpub.co.uk