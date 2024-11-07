Remarkable Reg raises £50,000 for charity

Sponsored swim raises an incredible £50,000 for charity.

Reg has cancer at the base of his skull, and for the past few months has been assisted by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

It took Reg around five months to build up his fitness levels to swim 400 metres of the Hillbrow Centre’s pool, cheered on by family and friends. He had planned to swim 300 metres but felt well enough to do an extra 100 metres on the day. This equates to 16 lengths of the pool.

Reg said: “I’m shocked to have raised so much money. When I originally planned to come in and present the cheque to the charities, I was amazed to have reached £30,000.

Reg presents the cheque to St Wilfrid’s Hospice and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity, supported by his family and friends

"Then I had a last-minute donation which took me to £50,000 and it blew me away. I’m very mindful that people are constantly being asked to support charities, so I couldn’t believe everyone’s generosity.”

Colin Twomey, St Wilfrid’s CEO, said: “It’s been amazing to follow Reg’s swimming journey and we’re in awe of his determination to complete the swim. It’s such an achievement, and we are so grateful for the incredible amount he has raised.

"It costs more than £21,000 per day to provide all of our services in the hospice and out in the community, so this money really will make a difference. Thank you, Reg – you are an inspiration to us all.”

To read more about Reg, visit: https://www.stwhospice.org/blog/award-winning-dancer-turns-top-fundraiser-for-st-wilfrids/