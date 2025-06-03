Remember a loved one at Eastbourne Starlight Stroll

By Jenny Griffiths
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The countdown has begun to St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s most popular fundraising event.

Starlight Stroll, on Saturday, 13th September, is the perfect opportunity to walk along Eastbourne seafront and lay a decorated lantern in memory of a loved one in The Italian Gardens at Holywell.

The event starts at Princes Park, and once again participants can choose to follow a 5 or 10-mile route. Every walker will receive a paper lantern, as well as a Starlight Stroll T-shirt and commemorative medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Early bird entry is £15 for adults and £13 for under 16s until 31st July; under 5s are free.

Walkers at last year’s eventWalkers at last year’s event
Walkers at last year’s event

Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “This is our eleventh Starlight Stroll, so whether you are a seasoned stroller, or this will be your first, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our much-loved sponsored walk.

“We hope the stars will be out, and we can see the moon rising over the sea as we walk beside the sea. Whatever happens, we can guarantee the Italian Gardens will be beautifully lit. Thank you to our sponsors, Bowes House Care Home and Dicker Precision Components Ltd, for all their support. Everyone involved plays their part in helping to raise vital funds for local hospice care,” Jemma added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice