Remember a loved one at Eastbourne Starlight Stroll

The countdown has begun to St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s most popular fundraising event.

Starlight Stroll, on Saturday, 13th September, is the perfect opportunity to walk along Eastbourne seafront and lay a decorated lantern in memory of a loved one in The Italian Gardens at Holywell.

The event starts at Princes Park, and once again participants can choose to follow a 5 or 10-mile route. Every walker will receive a paper lantern, as well as a Starlight Stroll T-shirt and commemorative medal.

Early bird entry is £15 for adults and £13 for under 16s until 31st July; under 5s are free.

Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “This is our eleventh Starlight Stroll, so whether you are a seasoned stroller, or this will be your first, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our much-loved sponsored walk.

“We hope the stars will be out, and we can see the moon rising over the sea as we walk beside the sea. Whatever happens, we can guarantee the Italian Gardens will be beautifully lit. Thank you to our sponsors, Bowes House Care Home and Dicker Precision Components Ltd, for all their support. Everyone involved plays their part in helping to raise vital funds for local hospice care,” Jemma added.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.