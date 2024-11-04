In this month of November, and season of remembrance, Fr Simon Hobbs, a priest in the Diocese of Chichester, offers us his reflection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember, remember the 5th of November… we used to sing when I was a child. I have no idea whether it is still sung, but appropriately it announces a theme which recurs throughout November

All Saints, All Souls Day, Remembrance Day on 11th, and yes Guy Fawkes Night, and the foiling of the plot to blow up Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what are we doing when we set out to remember certain events? Well, in Christian thought and practice, to remember something is not simply to think about an event in the past, but is about recalling a past event into the present. Re-member is the opposite of dis-member. So to re-member is to reconnect the past event to ourselves living in the present.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

We do this every time we celebrate the Eucharist - we recall the death and resurrection of Christ into the present through the actions of his Last Supper, and so we reconnect ourselves to his offering of himself on the cross. And so we recall this into the present.

So too on remembrance Sunday, we recall into the present the conflicts of the past and reconnect ourselves to them. This, I think is particularly important for people of my generation who have never known anything but peace, security and prosperity, relative to most people who have lived. This recalling into the present enables us to feel thankful for the sacrifices of real people, the suffering and horror of war and the peace which their sacrifice has made and which enables us today to live in peace and build a world free of war.

This re-membering is particularly poignant on All Souls Day when we traditionally pray for our departed loved ones. In a sense by this re-membering we bring them into the presence again of our hearts and minds. And this too is important because in Christ, in the Communion of Saints, we are mystically present to one another across the barriers of time.

So remember, remember - we are connected in the Spirit through all the ages, for in Christ we are one, and by re-membering we are able to reconnect to one another and give thanks to God.