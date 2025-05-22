Remembering fathers at Arun Crematorium

Arun Crematorium is inviting people to visit during the period around Father’s Day to spend time remembering and reflecting on beloved paternal relatives they have lost.

On Saturday, June 14, between 10am and 1pm, visitors can spend time in the crematorium’s chapel for quiet moments of remembrance, with reflective music playing in the background.

The Book of Remembrance Room will also be open and visitors are welcome to spend time wandering around the crematorium’s peaceful gardens.

Arun Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Manager Adam Westwood said: “Visitors are also welcome to put Father’s Day cards into our Letters to Heaven memorial post box. Cards will be provided by us.

"Since installing the memorial post box, we've received heartfelt feedback from the bereaved, who say that writing and sending messages to their loved ones brings them great comfort and helps them feel a continued sense of connection."

Anyone is welcome to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones during the Father’s Day period, regardless of whether or not there is a memorial to their father or father figure in the grounds, or where their loved one’s funeral took place.

Neither does it matter if someone is recently bereaved, or suffered a loss some time ago, and it makes no difference where they live.

If they are near to the crematorium around Father’s Day, anyone and everyone is welcome to visit for a peaceful period of reflection and remembrance.

Adam added: “Much like Christmas and Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time when feelings of loss are felt more deeply. We want everyone to know they are warmly welcome to pay tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.

“The crematorium offers lots of memorialisation options which enable the bereaved to have a long-lasting tribute to those they have lost.”

Coinciding with Father’s Day, a special offer is available until Sunday 6 July 2025 which enables families who purchase a 50-year-lease on a living memorial to receive a complimentary bronze or granite name marker (terms and conditions apply). This tribute can be dedicated to a father or father figure, as well as to any other loved one people may wish to honour.

Contact the crematorium for full details of the offer and to make an appointment to speak to a member of the team.

For more information about Father’s Day, the special offer, other events, and the services available at Arun Crematorium, visit www.aruncrematorium.co.uk.