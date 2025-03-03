Remembering mothers At Arun Crematorium

Arun Crematorium is inviting people to visit during the period around Mother’s Day and take time to re-member and reflect on beloved relatives they have lost.

On Saturday 29 March, between 10am and 1pm, visitors can spend time in the crematorium’s chapel for quiet moments of remembrance, with reflective music playing in the background.

The Book of Remembrance Room will also be open and visitors will also be able to spend time in the crematorium’s peaceful memorial gardens.

Arun Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Manager Adam Westwood said: “We will also provide cards which people can write personal messages on and then deposit in our Letters to Heaven memorial post box.

“We know, from feedback we’ve had since the memorial post box was installed, that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting messages to loved ones, and it helps them maintain a feeling of connection with them.”

Anyone is welcome to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones during the Mother’s Day period.

It does not matter whether or not there is a memorial to their mother or mother figure in the crematorium grounds, or where their funeral took place.

Neither does it matter if someone is recently bereaved, or suffered a loss some time ago, and it makes no difference where they live.

If they are near to the crematorium around Mother’s Day, anyone and everyone is welcome to visit for a peaceful period of reflection and remembrance.

Adam added: “Mother’s Day is one of those annual occasions when a loss can be felt more and we want to ensure people know that they are very welcome to take comfort in paying tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.

“It can equally be a particularly difficult time for mothers who are bereaved of a child, and they are also extremely welcome to visit us.”

Special days like Mother’s Day can also be a time when people think more about purchasing a memorial in honour of someone they have lost and Westerleigh Group is running a special offer between March 3 and April 30.

Families who buy a new granite ‘made in the UK’ memorial or EverWith personal jewellery from the crematorium, can get free personalisation, up to the value of £500.

This can include hand-designed artwork transferred directly onto the memorial, such as portraits, club crests, animals, hobbies, places or interest, a picture of loved one transferred onto a plaque which is then placed on the memorial or engraving of names or images on selected EverWith jewellery items.

Anyone interested in taking up this offer should visit the crematorium’s website or call and speak to a member of the team there for more information.

For more information about Mother’s Day, other events, and the services available at Arun Crematorium, visit aruncrematorium.co.uk