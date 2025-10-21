Remembrance Day 2025 in Hastings
The annual Act of Remembrance to commemorate and remember those lost in conflict will be taking place at the war memorial in Alexandra Park at 11am on Sunday 9 November.
At 10.35am, the Civic Parade will make its way from the Town Hall, along Queens Road, towards the park. There will be a short service, wreath laying and a march past, then the Civic Parade will re-form and make its way back to the Town Hall.
Please dress for the weather and be aware that the ground in Alexandra Park can get muddy and slippery in bad weather.
The lights in Bottle Alley will be red in honour of Remembrance Day.