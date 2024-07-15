Reminder to Hailsham residents: Temporary public reception area in Western Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Town Council would like to remind residents that its offices and reception area have recently relocated to the former Free Church building in Western Road, to allow for the completion of necessary electrical rewiring works at the Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building in Market Street.

The public reception area and enquiries desk continues to operate at the temporary premises and opening hours remain the same (9am-4pm, Monday to Fridays - except bank holidays).

The public telephone number and email address is also unchanged whilst staff operate from the Western Road premises: 01323 841702 / [email protected].

The temporary front reception area includes a resident and visitor information point, offering a one-stop pick-up point for enquiries and a wide range of locally produced leaflets, brochures and other information, which are readily available.

Temporary location of Town Council Offices in Western Road.

The Town Council’s information point is staffed to offer free help and advice for day visitors and group travel organisers on attractions, guided tours, festivals, accommodation and events in the locality, as well as details on places to visit in nearby areas.

Free help and information are also available to residents on local and council services, community safety, general consumer advice and public transport – including timetables for selected local buses.

Residents and visitors can also learn more about the town’s heritage and historical significance by walking the Hailsham Heritage Trail, copies of the map/guide are available to purchase for £2 from reception. The Trail includes historical pictures and information on buildings and locations of interest, and the map itself directs people around the town centre and its outskirts passing through the sites of interest.

The forthcoming work to the existing Town Council offices will involve the complete rewiring of the 15th century Grade 2 listed building on both floors, in addition to necessary fire safety works to include the installation of new fire doors.

Please note that the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room is not available for the public to hire or for external bookings for the duration of the works at the Market Street building, and all Council committee meetings will be held at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive until further notice.

"We are delighted that work will soon be underway to make the necessary electrical improvements to the Town Council Offices, said Town Clerk, John Harrison.

"The relocation to the former Free Church premises in Western Road means we can continue to deliver services to Hailsham residents, including front-of-house public enquiries.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime and ask residents to bear with us whilst the essential works are being carried out at our Market Street building."