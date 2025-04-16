Renowned sculptor’s gardens open in aid of Murray Downland Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading British sculptor Philip Jackson and his wife Jean are again opening their stunning gardens at their Cocking home near Midhurst to raise funds for the conservation of rare downland habitat.

The gardens at Casters Brook will be open in support of the Murray Downland Trust on Saturday 10 May from 11.00am to 3.30pm. It will be the thirteenth time the Jacksons have opened their gardens for the charity, raising thousands of pounds towards its work.

The trust manages six nature reserves on the South Downs, including at Heyshott and Harting. Their aim is to enhance the downland landscape, encouraging flowers, butterflies and birds to multiply in these important and rare habitats.

Philip and Jean Jackson have spent much time and effort developing their gardens to be an integral part of the landscape under the Downs, wrapping around the churchyard at Cocking. The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the gardens and some 20 of Philip Jackson’s sculptures set in their four acres. His work includes many public commissions include the Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London and the statue of St Richard at Chichester Cathedral, as well as private commissions.

Sculpture in Philip & Jean Jackson's garden at Casters Brook, open to visitors on Saturday 10 May in aid of the Murray Downland Trust

The garden event includes a plant sale and the opportunity to hear from Philip, as he conducts a special tour of his sculptures. There will also be a produce stall, news of the trust’s reserves, a demonstration of willow basket making, a beer and wine tent organised by The Blue Bell pub, a ukulele band, and the opportunity to chat to other keen gardeners.Refreshments are served all day, including locally-made cakes and a traditional hot dog BBQ. Entrance is £6 per adult, children are free.

The Murray Downland Trust was founded in 1993 by keen conservationist Betty Murray and her brother, Kenneth. Concerned about the state of the Downs they set about conserving the natural grassland themselves. Betty was principal of Bishop Otter College, Chichester (1948-1970) and chair, later president, of the Sussex Archaeological Society.

The trust manages areas of unimproved chalkland in the South Downs National Park, holding four chalk grassland reserves at Heyshott and near Treyford in West Sussex and one at Buriton in Hampshire, together with a mixed heathland, wetland and woodland reserve at Hurston Warren in West Sussex. All are of high natural and archaeological interest, with four designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSIs). The trust, which is supported by volunteers, is seeking new opportunities to build corridors for wildlife in the local area.

Event co-organiser Naomi Barnett said: “The trust has had considerable success in creating and maintaining open downland in which flowers, butterflies and birds can flourish. Recent surveys show butterflies are declining, caused by weather conditions and loss of habitat, so it is increasingly important to preserve the environments in which our native species can prosper.”

Glorious early summer planting at Casters Brook, the garden of sculptor Philip Jackson and his wife Jean, which is open to visitors on Saturday 10 May in aid of the Murray Downland Trust.

Nick Sherwin, chairman of the Murray Downland Trust, said the trust obtained grants to help with the costs of maintaining the reserves. “We also encourage donations and legacies, and have a loyal membership which we are keen to expand (individual membership costs £30 a year). It’s a wonderful way for people to make a personal contribution towards the preservation of our increasingly rare downland habitat and towards meeting the challenges of our current biodiversity crisis.”