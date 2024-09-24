Repair, repurpose, recycle: Housebuilder helps charity reduce waste in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now! Charity Group has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to support its sustainable community fund, Community Now!, which provides grants to environmental projects across East Sussex.

The donation from the housebuilder will support the delivery of grants to local projects that are working to reduce waste and environmental impact by repurposing, recycling and repairing products and materials.

Founded in 1995 as a volunteer milk float to collect and redistribute furniture to residents most in need, Now! Charity Group has since established retail sites in Lewes, Eastbourne and Hailsham to supply a range of new and second-hand household furniture and appliances.

Its dedicated sustainable fund, Community Now!, gifts grants from £500 to £5000 in partnership with the Sussex Community Fund to charities and organisations promoting the circular economy across the region.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which David Wilson Homes is a part, operates across the UK.

The partnership forms part of housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and supporting the community around its new homes’ developments to protect the local environment and wildlife.

Gordon Sims, Chairman of Now! Charity, commented: “Over the past 20 years, we have been committed to shaping local green habits and encouraging recycling, reuse and repair. The donation from David Wilson Homes will enable us to continue this important work and to support even more projects across the region."

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We are committed to working with local groups and charities that support a more sustainable way of life for the communities living in and around our developments. Now! Charity delivers fantastic eco-friendly projects across the region, and we are proud to support even more grassroots organisations through its sustainable grants.”

Currently available at David Wilson Homes’ Ersham Park is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £319,995 for a two-bedroom home. Barratt Homes’ Meadowburne Place offers a range of three and four bedroom homes starting from £339,995 for a three bedroom home.

To find out more, visit www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.

To find out more about Now! Charity and Community Now! visit https://nowcharity.org.uk/.