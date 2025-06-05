Rescue dogs make a splash at Shoreham pool for pooches

Every Thursday morning, a group of enthusiastic rescue dogs from Dogs Trust Shoreham are treated to an exciting day away from the usual rehoming centre surroundings and given the chance to splash around at the local doggy swimming pool, Aquahounds in Shoreham by Sea.

Aquahounds, which opened in February this year, has been generously offering free weekly sessions to dogs in the charity’s care since early spring. The swimming and paddling sessions have quickly become a highlight of the week for many dogs, giving them a change of scenery, a chance to splash around, and also allowing them to participate in some gentle exercise.

Although it just looks like fun and games for the dogs, the benefits of playing in the water are actually very important. Swimming is a great low-impact activity that is kind to joints, helps build confidence, reduce stress and provides valuable mental stimulation. All these factors are so important for dogs, particularly those who have been spending time in kennels.

Each week, Dogs Trust Shoreham brings a different mix of furry friends along to enjoy the facilities, and the Aquahounds team is always on-hand with tennis balls, treats, towels and plenty of encouragement.

Ernie also enjoyed a dip in the doggy pool

Nina Ayling, Owner of Aquahounds said, “From the very beginning, I knew I wanted Aquahounds to offer something for the rescue dogs at Dogs Trust in Shoreham. Giving them a free weekly swimming slot felt like the perfect fit. It’s been such a joy seeing the dogs enjoy themselves in the water, and we feel really lucky to play a small part in their journey to finding their forever homes.”

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham said, “The sessions at Aquahounds have been such a wonderful addition to the dogs’ weekly routine. It gives them something new and exciting to look forward to, and it’s amazing to see the positive impact it has on their mood and confidence. We’re so grateful to Nina and the team for giving our dogs this opportunity.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is incredibly grateful for the kindness and support from the local business, and judging by the wagging tails and happy splashes, the dogs are grateful too.

If you’d like more information about the dogs at Dogs Trust Shoreham who are available for rehoming, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham. For more information about Aquahounds, please visit aquahounds.co.uk.