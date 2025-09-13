Research opens a window on the lives of the people of Whyke Churchyard

Between April 2023 and August 2025 a group of researchers gathered evidence about the lives of people who are buried in St Mary’s Churchyard, Whyke – approximately 1,930 individuals in all. This was a project of the newly-formed Friends of St Mary’s Churchyard. This research has opened a window on the lives of people in this parish in the Victorian area and in the first half of the twentieth century. It complements the rich collection of information about Whyke’s history gathered earlier by Monica Maloney, Katherine Slay and Bunny Williams, and published in 2000 as " Aspects of Whyke".

Not all readers will know exactly where Whyke lies. The parish of Whyke comprises the south-eastern portion of Chichester. From The Hornet it extends east to Portfield and Shopwhyke, and south to Kingsham, the A27 and several of the Lakes. The full name of the parish is Rumboldswhyke, usually shortened these days to Whyke.

The Churchyard itself is easily missed. It nestles behind the old church of St Mary on Whyke Road, near the junction with Kingsham Avenue and Quarry Lane. It is worth mentioning that Whyke Churchyard is the only parish churchyard still open in Chichester. To this day residents of the parish have the right of burial there, if they wish. St Mary’s Church itself was replaced in 1902 as the church of the parish by the newly built and more spacious St George’s on Cleveland Road.

The Rural Past

Curious Fox

Whyke parish was almost completely rural in 1850, and some remnants of countryside survived as late as WW2. Consequently many of those buried in the churchyard had held agricultural occupations. Three generations of the Denyer-McKay family ran a dairy operation at Willowbed Farm. Arthur Eames was a bailiff on Kingsham Farm in 1891, and George Linter worked there as a carter in the 1920s. The rural past is remembered in such street names as Kingsham Avenue, Willowbed Drive and Pound Farm Road.

Sheep were historically a mainstay of the economy of the South Downs. At least eight shepherds are at rest in Whyke Churchyard. Among them is James King, who is buried between two Cathedral organists – a striking example of the ‘democracy of death’. Another example of this democracy is the fact that Winfrid Burrows, Lord Bishop of Chichester, and probably the most famous person buried in the Churchyard, lies next door to Thomas Glue, a farm labourer.

For many decades the wool and skins from our shepherds’ sheep would have gone to Ebenezer Prior Ltd, woolstapler and fellmonger of Tower Street. At least five of the Churchyard’s residents worked for Ebenezer as woolsorters, and others as carters etc. Young Harry Langley was one of Prior’s woolsorters; sadly he committed suicide on the premises in 1932 after a lovers’ quarrel, but is nevertheless buried in our consecrated ground.

Population Explosion

Headstone of Gordon & Leonard Irish

The character of the parish changed rapidly after 1850, as new housing estates were built and new people flooded into the area. Of the people buried at Whyke between 1888 and 1908, only 31% were born in Chichester and the surrounding villages; 36% were from elsewhere in Sussex, and 33% from elsewhere. An example of this influx is provided by Alfred and Ellen Sykes. Alfred was born far away in Dewsbury, Yorkshire. In 1871 he was in a large drapery factory in St Mary Newington, London. In the same factory was Ellen Saull, born in Plymouth; she too had sought her fortunes in London. They married in 1877 at Hackney, and moved straightway to Chichester, where Alfred started a successful drapery business on South Street.

Other incomers found positions in established shops or businesses, with several working for Shippam’s as butchers, cooks, packers, labellers, or drivers. In addition to the downtown shops, there were also many ‘corner stores’ in the suburban streets of the new housing estates. The Welshman Charles Arthur Johns married Mary Couch, a Chichester lady, and settled in 1899 at 33 Caledonian Road, where they ran a shop selling groceries, provisions and beer. Remarkably, in the early 1900s there were as many as five shops trading at the same time on Caledonian Road, as noted in Aspects of Whyke.

Employment for Women

Being a shop assistant was one of the few opportunities available to women in this period. Another was domestic service, and the high proportion of our churchyard residents who had been employed in that sector reminds us that “the past is another country”. Service roles often required women to travel widely to take up positions. Sarah Riley was a Whyke native, but we find her in service in in Malvern in 1911, in Worthing in 1921, in Bognor in 1932, and in West Dean in 1939, before she returned to the family home at 26 Caledonian Road. Elizabeth Bloomfield was among about 40 servants in the Earl of Leicester’s household in 1871, and among about 30 housemaids (not to mention other staff) at Windsor Castle in 1891, before she retired to the quiet life in Whyke.

Dorothy Southwell's headstone

Other opportunities for women included nursing and teaching. One of our heroes as a teacher is Elizabeth Inkson. The oldest of seven sisters, by 1861 at the age of 25 she had established her own girls’ school in West Street, with her younger sister Alice teaching music and English, and another sister Rhoda among the scholars. In the 1870s Elizabeth moved the school to the large building called Farrington House at 56 South Street, and Rhoda became the English teacher while Alice concentrated on music; other sisters, including Edith Francis, taught drawing. One cannot but admire Elizabeth’s sheer forcefulness of character in establishing and maintaining the school.

Employment for Men

A much greater range of employment opportunities was potentially available to men. In the transportation sector, the LBSCR (London Bristol & South Coast Railway) offered steady employment in a wide variety of roles: porter, stationmaster, engine driver, guard, platelayer, clerk, carrier, gatekeeper, inspector. Other men worked as carters, the early equivalent of today’s ‘man with a van’. In the C19 they used horsepower: William Talman was specifically a horse carter on Kingsham Farm in 1891. The transition from horsepower to petrol power is epitomised by Frederick Huffer, born in 1865: he was successively a groom, a coachman and a driver. For heavy loads, such as gravel, steam engines were used. Edward Strudwick was fined in 1925 for driving such an engine at more than the regulation two miles per hour. “P.C. Trott said he saw the locomotive, which was drawing two trucks, turn from Bognor into Florence Road at … between 6 and 8 miles an hour.”

One of the most popular occupations in our study was that of gardener – a term that covers a multitude of sins. A professional horticulturalist was George Bromfield, who started as an under-gardener at Stansted Garden, and later moved to West Dean Park, where he was head gardener for some 15 years. Others were domestic gardeners, often combining the role of gardener with that of groom, chauffeur or general labourer. On the commercial side there were nurserymen and market gardeners.

Some traditional crafts were passed down from one generation to another. William Henry Grover was the third generation of his family to work as a cooper, following his father William and his grandfather Joseph. Edward Green was a trusser, i.e. a tyer of hay and straw; his son Philip followed in his footsteps. In 1917 Philip was deployed to France with the Machine Gun Corps, but after the war he resumed his peacetime occupation with his father: it is hard to imagine a greater contrast in the tenor of anyone’s life!

Among white-collar jobs, William Hunt was working as an agent for the Prudential Assurance Company, the familiar ‘Pru’, by 1894. The Company had expanded since its formation in 1848 and had begun selling policies to the working classes for very small premiums. Clerks were ubiquitous, in the Post Office, government offices, banks, stores and other businesses. The headstone of Frederick Adams is unusual in recording his occupation: “For 33 years Chief Clerk at the Surveyor of Income Tax Office.”

Very occasionally the records reveal the levels of pay. A gardener, Charles Hersey, received 15s. 6d. per week in 1898. A little later William Burbidge was appointed “steam roller driver, smith and farrier” to Chichester City Council at 28s. a week. After the war pay levels had risen somewhat: Ernest Robinson earned £3 1s 2d per week in 1921 as a railway goods porter – but of that he had to pay 2s. 6d. per week towards the maintenance of his father Frederick in Fulbourn Asylum. The salary for a (female) Principal Clerk in the Post Office (Alexandra Fowler) in 1899 was £150 per annum.

The Military

In a notable contrast with today’s situation, a high proportion of the men in our study had experience of the military, through enlistment or conscription. Boys who were orphans or fatherless were often drawn to military life. Alfred Guy was orphaned in 1867 at eight years old; at age 15 he joined the Royal Navy, when he was described as 5’ 2½” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Other families had a strong military tradition: Ernest Trodd enlisted with the 11th Hussars in 1911, and his son Stewart joined the 15th/19th Hussars in 1937, while another son Ronald fought with the Royal Scots in WW2.

In the C19 British troops, with wives and families, were stationed in India to maintain stability. As a result, a certain number of our churchyard residents were born in India, or had children there. Amelia States was born c. 1848 in Secunderabad, no doubt of a military family. Her husband Harry States was an army officer, and they had two children in Burma and two in India. The 2nd Battalion of the Royal Sussex Regiment was deployed in India from 1885. With them was George Masters, accompanied by his wife Mary Ann; their son George was born in Bengal in 1896 and their daughter Violet Irene in the Punjab in 1898. The British presence in India continued during after WW1: we find Herbert Fogden, for example, in the Army barracks in Mhow with the 3rd Battalion, the Rifle Corps, in 1921.

The outbreak of WW1 hugely increased the numbers of men in the armed forces, and had devastating effects on families. Young Alfred King worked before the war as a printer for the firm of T.G. Willis, and was an altar server in St George’s Church. From this quiet environment he was catapulted into the fighting at the Somme, and killed there at the age of 19 in 1918. The Edwards family lost two sons, Victor and Arthur, within three weeks of each other, also in 1918. Because of the policy of not repatriating the dead, most casualties were buried in foreign soil, but are remembered on St George’s War Memorial, and in many cases also on the headstones of relatives. Edward Trustler is one casualty who was buried here; he was wounded in Flanders but transferred back to Chichester, where he died in 1915. Similarly Gordon Irish was wounded in 1914, and after nearly a year in a French hospital he was transferred to the Cambridge Military Hospital, where he died four days later. Both these men are commemorated by Commonwealth War Graves memorials in our churchyard. Others survived the war but with severe disabilities. James Lisher joined up in 1914 and served with the Royal Engineers; as a result of his service he contracted tuberculosis, which led to his death in 1923.

Women’s service in WW1 is less well recorded, but one woman of whom we know something is Dorothy Southwell. Born in 1890, Dorothy enlisted in the volunteer Women’s Legion in 1914 on the outbreak of war. She joined the motor transport section of the Legion, which was involved in the transporting of supplies, personnel and ammunition both locally and abroad. Dorothy’s role began in Newhaven where she drove war ambulances based in the area. She then moved north, and worked as a driver connected with a Canadian force. At some time during the war, Dorothy contracted influenza – possibly the ‘Spanish flu’ which was rife at the time. This weakened her and no doubt contributed to her early death in 1925. She is commemorated by a fine Celtic cross in the Churchyard (pictured).

Conclusion

This article has barely started to demonstrate the wealth of interest contained in this new research about the lives of those buried at Whyke. Readers may wish to explore this treasure-house further, whether simply for the human interest of lives lived, or as source material for further research. They can do so on the Whyke Burials website, https://www.whykeburials.com, where the ‘potted biographies’ of these approximately 1,930 individuals can be read, and can also be searched electronically. Comments and questions can be directed to [email protected].