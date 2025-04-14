Resident at Five Ashdown care home crowned winner of cake competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is running high at Hurstwood View Care Home in Five Ashdown where resident, Jenny has been cooking up a storm to enter parent company Barchester Healthcare’s Easter Cake competition. Details of the competition were announced earlier this year and Jenny had been busy coming up with, what she hope, will be a winning design.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is being run by Barchester Healthcare across its 260 care homes and private hospitals so the home has some stiff competition to beat. Pride is at stake as chefs and residents at each of the homes across the country battle it out.

Jenny’s fabulous cake consisted of a traditional carrot cake recipe with handmade decorations. The theme was a garden scene including bourbon biscuits as the soil, delicate edible flowers, trees and vegetables and even a biscuit garden gate. The end result was show stopping and so much attention to detail had gone into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then time for all the cakes to be judged. Jenny and her wonderful cake won 1st place for the resident category for the whole of the South. We are all so thrilled for Jenny after working so hard on it.

Handmade Decorations

Kirsty Johnson, General Manager at Hurstwood View Care Home said: “We are all so happy for Jenny to win the Easter Cake Competition. It is such a beautiful design, Jenny is so talented, we could not be more pleased for her!”