Resident at Mortain Place celebrates 102nd birthday
Gladys Thompson was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as Rosie-Ann Page, a local singer, sang her happy birthday. Gladys was met with a delicious homemade, candle lit birthday cake, and the most beautiful bunch of flowers.
When Gladys arrived at Mortain Place, she celebrated her 100th birthday, now two years on she is as happy as ever. Gladys is loved by staff and residents, she plays mahjong every day and has lots of friends within the home.
Catherine Brewster, General Manager of Barchester Mortain Place added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
"Gladys is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell.”
