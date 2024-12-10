Residents and guests at Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham enjoyed a night of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Southwick 3rd girls brigade choir performed a selection of Christmas songs for our lovely residents, friends and family. The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

Operations Manager, Claire Taylor said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful Southwick girls brigade choir. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Kingsland House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Claire Taylor, Operations Manager at Kingsland House Care Home on 01273 440019