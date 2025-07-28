Residents and visitors to the Chichester District reminded about the fully accessible toilets available

As the summer holidays start, people with loved ones who have complex care needs are being reminded about the fully accessible toilet facilities available in the Chichester District.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Changing Places toilets, the facilities are specifically designed to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs who need the support of a carer.

Standard accessible toilets were designed for disabled people who can use the toilet independently and are less suitable for children and adults who need more support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing Places toilets have much more space than a conventional accessible toilet, and also include specialist equipment such as adjustable hoists, dignity screens and changing benches. It means the toilet can be used by people with profound disabilities and those with other physical problems such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis.

The Changing Places toilets at The Selsey Centre in Selsey.

There are currently five Changing Places toilets within the Chichester District:

Northgate Car Park, Chichester;

North Street, Midhurst;

The Selsey Centre, Selsey;

Bracklesham Barn, Bracklesham; and,

Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester.

The facilities in Midhurst, Selsey and Bracklesham are the result of a funding bid submitted by Chichester District Council. The Selsey facility is managed by Selsey Town Council, while the Bracklesham facility is managed by East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council.

The Northgate car park facility opened in 2016, and the Midhurst facility was opened last year — both of these facilities are owned and managed by the district council, while the facility in Westgate Leisure Centre is managed by Everyone Active, which operates the leisure centre on behalf of the district council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wanting to use to the Selsey Changing Places toilet out-of-hours are asked to contact Selsey Town Council during the working week to make arrangements for out-of-hours or weekend use, by (calling 24 hours): 01243 603836 or emailing: [email protected].

“With more people out and about during the summer, we wanted to remind people about these important facilities, which can make a huge difference to people’s lives,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council.

“For many people with complex care needs and their carers, planning a day out can be very challenging and so these facilities, with their extra space and equipment can make all the difference. They can help take some of the worry away from being away from home, and help people have a better of quality of life, as well providing a space where people can access an important facility with dignity.

“Having a fully accessible facility in each main visitor area of the district is fantastic and makes our district much more accessible and inclusive for both residents and visitors. I’d really urge people to share the locations with people they know who may need to use a Changing Places facility as we are keen to ensure that people who need them, are aware of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing Places was established in 2005 and is a national initiative that works with a wide range of organisations and businesses to help provide fully accessible toilets. Its ultimate aim is to have fully accessible toilets installed in all big public spaces so that people can access their community easily and with dignity.

To access a map of more than 1,700 Changing Places facilities across the country to plan a journey around them, visit: www.changing-places.org/find

For more information about Chichester District Council’s public toilets, please visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/publictoilets