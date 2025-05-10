Residents are being consulted on how Peacehaven Hub should be used

The Hub is a sports and leisure facility at the entrance to Centenary Park, (The Big Park.) Having served the community for more than 40 years, the building now needs significant financial investment from Peavehaven Town Council via grants to ensure it meets the needs of local people and secures a sustainable future.

Currently facilities include a main hall, a small basic kitchen, office space, toilets, disabled toilets, changing rooms with showers and storage rooms.

A Town Council spokesperson said: "We believe, with sufficient investment, the layout of the building can be significantly improved. Funding for the project will be obtained through grants although we will face limitations due to funding allocation, building regulations and planning laws.

"We would like your ideas and views on creating a self-sustaining public amenity building that will benefit Peacehaven. Therefore we encourage you to complete a survey to help contribute to the creation of a facility that best serves the interests of the community."

Paper copies of the survey can be obtained from the Town Council's Information Desk at: Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB or visit Peacehaven Town Council's website and download the survey directly. The consultation closes on Friday, June 27 this year.