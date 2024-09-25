Residents at Caer Gwent enjoy a taste of the tropics with Hawaiian-themed event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Guild Care’s beautiful Caer Gwent care home recently embarked on a lively Hawaiian-themed afternoon that transported their imaginations to the beautiful islands of Hawaii – no passport required! The event was a huge success, bringing smiles, music, and a taste of the tropics to the home.

Organised by Sammy Paynter, health & wellbeing co-ordinator at Caer Gwent, the ‘armchair travel’ destination of Hawaii was understandably a popular choice.

The residents were treated to a first-class ‘flight’ on Sammy Airways, where they virtually journeyed across the Pacific Ocean. With Hawaiian music filling the air, from Jack Johnson’s ‘Better Together’ to Israel Kamakawiwo'ole’s iconic ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, the event was full of lively tunes and island spirit.

To add to the ‘armchair travel’ experience, fun Hawaiian facts were shared, and everyone tried their hand at naming well-known figures from the islands, with Barack Obama being the most famous.

The Hawaiian-themed event at Caer Gwent was great fun, with residents enjoying the 'armchair travel'

Flavours of the tropics were also enjoyed by Caer Gwent’s residents, including a delicious fruit punch and some beautifully prepared fruit platters, courtesy of the talented catering team. Sammy taught the residents how to say "Merry Christmas" in Hawaiian – Mele Kalikimaka – with Bette Midler's version of the song playing in the background, reflecting her own Hawaiian roots.

No Hawaiian celebration would be complete without dancing, and the residents embraced the spirit of the islands with some Hawaiian-style moves. The afternoon concluded with a virtual tour of the top 10 islands to visit, leaving many residents wishing they could visit the real thing!

“No one wanted the day to end," said Sammy. "The residents absolutely loved the Hawaiian atmosphere and we had a lot of fun. They even asked if I could take them to Hawaii for real – I wish we could! It’s so rewarding to see how much everyone enjoyed themselves. It’s moments like these that bring us all closer together.”

Looking ahead, residents at Caer Gwent will soon be choosing their next ‘armchair travel’ destination. In the meantime, they have some exciting local outings planned for October, including a visit to Findon Garden Centre and a trip to Worthing for a spot of shopping.

For more information about enjoying life at Caer Gwent, or to arrange a visit, contact their friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit their website at Guild Care – Caer Gwent.