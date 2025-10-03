Residents at East Hoathly care home go to the seaside

Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly recently visited Seaford seafront to make the most of the final sunny days.

Residents were led by the care and activities team at the home to Seaford where they enjoyed being able to sit in the autumn sunshine and enjoy the seaside before it becomes to cold to do so.

Everyone enjoyed a stroll along the sea front and then sat down and enjoyed a lovely Ice Cream whilst admiring the view.

General Manger at Lydfords care home, said: “One of our favourite days is taking a trip to the seaside. The residents all find it very therapeutic to sit and listen to the waves whilst enjoying an ice cream. Seaford seafront is a very peaceful place for the residents to have a nice relaxing break and that’s why they all love it so much and why we try and encourage different residents to go each time.’

Lydfords Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care and dementia care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.

