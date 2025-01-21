Residents at East Hoathly care home take part in bowling league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly recently met up with their sister homes to take part in their monthly bowling league.

Five of Barchester Healthcare homes got together and met at Freedom Leisure in Hailsham to play in their monthly bowling league.

Each home had their own team and competed for this month’s winning title. Residents at Lydfords care home enjoyed some friendly competition amongst friends.

General Manger at Lydfords care home, said: “This is such a fantastic monthly event that everyone really enjoys taking part in. We always try and think of unique and fun ideas for our residents to do. We are so lucky to have other homes close by to be able to enjoy this with."