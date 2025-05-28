Residents at Horsham care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home in Horsham, Sussex, was visited on Tuesday 27th May by MP for Horsham, John Milne.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP John Milne and chatting to him about what life is like at Oakhill House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Horsham community.

MP John Milne enjoyed a tour round the 48 bedded nursing, residential dementia and nursing dementia care home, including the hairdressing salon, lounge, hobby room, ensuite bedrooms and gardens. MP John Milne and Elga Ekonomi, Home Manager at HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home enjoyed discussing the homes recently rated ‘Good’ CQC inspection report.

Elga Ekonomi, Home Manager at HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MP John Milne to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Home Manager at HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home, Elga Ekonomi holding the homes recent CQC inspection report with MP John Milne

MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: “I am delighted to visit Oakhill House again, as they celebrate top marks in their recent inspection by CQC. It’s a credit to their dedicated team.”

