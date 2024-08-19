Residents at local care home say goodbye to friends from Ivy Cottage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wykeham House care home, in Horley recently said goodbye to their friends from Ivy Cottage who have been visiting since March 2024 with a group of six children.For Dementia Awareness Week residents also went across to Ivy Cottage on a minibus trip to give out leaflets and handmade forget-me-not hair clips and key chains.The children are heading off to big school in September and came for a special goodbye with residents on August 14.On the day the children and residents prepared masks for Wykeham Houses Big Summer Bash and the children bought in some lovely cakes to enjoy with the residents.Wykeham House are looking forward to welcoming new children to the home to form new relationships with residents in September.This intergenerational project has been provided especially for residents on Wykeham Houses memory lane unit which is home to 21 residents living with dementia. The experience allows residents to enjoy activities with children that they may used to do with their own children.The children getting to know residents in care homes is a great learning experience for them, and shows them that there are people with differences but everyone can be friends.Rachel Stevens, Life Enrichment Lead at Wykeham House, said: “The residents at our home have enjoyed getting to know the children from Ivy Cottage Nursery over the past six months. They have enjoyed celebrating different events with the children and welcoming them into their home to play."We are excited for the new chapter our friends are embarking on and we look forward to meeting the next group of children very soon.”Wykeham House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.

