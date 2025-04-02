Residents at local care home Visit Pooh Corner

By Samantha Harding
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Residents at Hurstwood View care home in Five Ashdown recently visited the Café at Pooh Corner in Hartfield for afternoon tea.

Residents embarked on a lovely sunny country drive to Hartfield, where they stopped off for a delicious afternoon tea at Pooh Corner.

They had chance to look at all the memorabilia in the shop and reminisced over the famous stories.

General Manger, Kirsty Johnson at Hurstwood View care home, said: “our residents love going out to different places and really enjoy driving through the countryside. We are very lucky to have some many wonderful places to visit near us.”

