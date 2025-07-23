Residents at Uckfield care home enjoy afternoon tea with friends from Five Ash Down Chapel
Hurstwood View Care Home invited Five Ash Down Chapel to enjoy a cream tea afternoon as a thank you for supporting our residents as volunteers with invaluable resources.
The catering team at Hurstwood View care home provided scones with cream, butter & jam and a flow of tea was available at all times.
General Manager, Kirsty of Hurstwood View said: “The residents at our home enjoyed
the wonderful company of Five Ash Down Chapel, sharing stories and taking part in prayers.
Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on 01825 731700 or [email protected]